Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    3 Jan 2026 12:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Jan 2026 12:05 PM IST

    സ്നേ​ഹ​ പ്ര​ണാ​മം

    സ്നേ​ഹ​ പ്ര​ണാ​മം
    എം.​ടി എ​ന്ന ര​ണ്ട​ക്ഷ​രം

    ന​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു നി​ൻ പു​ണ്യ അ​ക്ഷ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ

    മ​ല​യാ​ണ്മ​യെ ധ​ന്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​തി​ഭേ

    കേ​ര​ള ജ​ന​ത​യു​ടെ പു​ണ്യ​മ​ല്ലേ

    ന​ഖ​ക്ഷ​ത പ​ഞ്ചാ​ഗ്നി വീ​ര​ഗാ​ഥ

    അ​ത്യു​ത്ത​മം ബ​ഹു സൗ​കു​മാ​ര്യം

    സ​ർ​വ​ജ്ഞ പീ​ഠാ​സ​ന​സ്ഥാ

    നി​ൻ മു​ൻ​പി​ലെ​ൻ സ്നേ​ഹ​പ്ര​ണാ​മം

    (എം.​ടി​യു​ടെ ഒ​ന്നാം ച​ര​മ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ആ​ദ​ര​സൂ​ച​ക​മാ​യി എ​ഴു​തി​യ ക​വി​ത)

