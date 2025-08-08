Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightനാ​ള​ത്തെ നേ​താ​വ്
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2025 10:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2025 10:17 AM IST

    നാ​ള​ത്തെ നേ​താ​വ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നാ​ള​ത്തെ നേ​താ​വ്
    cancel

    ക​ണ്ണ​ട വേ​ണ​മെ​നി​ക്ക് കാ​ഴ്ച​ക്കു​റ​വി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും...

    ഗൗ​ര​വ​മു​ള്ള മു​ഖ​ത്തി​ന് ക​ണ്ണ​ട​യാ​ണു​ത്ത​മം

    കോ​ട്ടൊ​ന്നു തു​ന്ന​ണ​മെ​നി​ക്ക്...

    കോ​ട്ടി​ട്ട​വ​നാ​ണ് കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലു​ത്ത​മ​ൻ..

    പു​ഞ്ചി​രി വി​രി​യാ​തെ നോ​ക്ക​ണം ചു​ണ്ടി​ൽ.

    പു​ഞ്ചി​രി​ച്ച മു​ഖ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​വി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഗൗ​ര​വം..

    പാ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളെ കു​റി​ച്ചു വാ​തോ​രാ​തെ നാ​ലു വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ പ​റ​യ​ണം

    മൈ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ മാ​ത്രം...

    മൈ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ മാ​ത്രം...

    ഞാ​നു​മെ​ന്റോ​ളും ത​ട്ടാ​നും മാ​ത്രം മ​തി​യെ​ന്ന മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യം..

    മു​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ണം ആ​രാ​രും കേ​ൾ​ക്കാ​തെ

    ഉ​ള്ളി​ന്റെ​യു​ള്ളി​ൽ...

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:poemmalayalam poemBahrainliteraturearts club
    News Summary - poem
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X