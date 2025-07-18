Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    18 July 2025 12:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    18 July 2025 12:43 PM IST

    പ്രണയ ദൂരം

    representative image
    നിലാമഴ നനഞ്ഞുനിന്നൊരു രാത്രിയിൽ

    തഴുകിക്കടന്നുപോയൊരു കാറ്റിന്

    നിന്റെ ഗന്ധമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു!

    മരുഭൂമിയിൽ കാറ്റുവരച്ചിട്ട

    മണൽചിത്രത്തിന്

    നിന്റെ രൂപമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു

    നീല ജലാശയങ്ങൾക്ക്

    നിന്റെ കരതലങ്ങളുടെ തണുപ്പ്

    ഓർമകൾക്ക്

    നിന്റെ നിശ്വാസങ്ങളുടെ ഉഷ്ണം

    മരുഭൂമിയിലെ തീവണ്ടിയാത്രയിൽ

    പിറകോട്ടോടി മറഞ്ഞ മണൽകാലങ്ങൾക്ക്

    നിന്നിലേക്കുള്ള,

    അപ്രാപ്യമായൊരു പ്രണയദൂരം

    TAGS:poemmalayalam poemBahrainliterature
