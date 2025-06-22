Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightനീ​ല​പ്പ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jun 2025 3:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jun 2025 3:00 PM IST

    നീ​ല​പ്പ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നീ​ല​പ്പ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ
    cancel

    ഒ​രു മ​ഴു കൊ​ണ്ട്

    നി​ന്റെ പ​ച്ച​യും

    ഒ​ര​മ്പു കൊ​ണ്ട്

    എ​ന്റെ നീ​ല​യും

    വെ​ട്ടി​മാ​റ്റു​മ്പോ​ൾ

    ചോ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​നു​ത്ത​ര​മാ​യി

    അ​വ​ർ

    പു​തു​നാ​മ്പു​ക​ളെ

    ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ണി​ക്കും.

    നി​ലം പ​തി​ച്ച എ​ന്നെ നോ​ക്കി

    കാ​ട്ടു​കി​ളി​ക​ൾ ക​ര​യു​മ്പോ​ൾ,

    വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ളി​ൽ

    പ​ച്ച​സ​മ​രം

    ക​ത്തും.

    പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ച​രി​ത്ര​മെ​ഴു​തും.

    പാ​ഠ​പു​സ്ത​ക​ത്തി​ലെ

    പു​തി​യ സി​ല​ബ​സ്സി​ൽ

    പ്ര​കൃ​തി​യും

    ഹൃ​ദ​യ​വും

    അ​ലി​വും

    നി​റ​യു​മ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​ഴു​വും അ​മ്പും

    മ​റ​വി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച്

    അ​വ​ർ

    ഹ​രി​താ​ഭ​യെ​ന്ന് നി​ന്നെ​യും

    നീ​ല​ക്കു​യി​ലെ​ന്ന്

    എ​ന്നെ​യും

    വെ​റു​തേ വി​ളി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:poemLiterate
    News Summary - poem
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X