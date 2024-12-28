Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    പി​രി​യാ​ൻ നേ​രം

    ഇ​നി കാ​ണി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന്

    ഉ​റ​പ്പ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു പി​രി​യു​മ്പോ​ൾ

    ഉ​ള്ളി​ലൊ​രു

    ക​റു​ത്ത ആ​കാ​ശം

    പെ​യ്യാ​നാ​കാ​തെ

    വീ​ർ​പ്പു​മു​ട്ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു

    തി​രി​ഞ്ഞു​നോ​ക്കാ​തെ

    ന​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ തു​നി​യു​മ്പോ​ഴും

    അ​ട​ക്കി​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ചൊ​രു തേ​ങ്ങ​ൽ

    പി​ൻ​വി​ളി വി​ളി​ക്കാ​നാ​യു​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു

    വി​ട​പ​റ​യ​ലി​ന്റെ

    അ​വ​സാ​ന​ത്തെ

    വ​ള​വി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്

    നി​ന്നോ​ളം ആ​ഴ​ത്തി​ലൊ​രു വേ​ര്

    ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും മു​റി​ച്ചു​മാ​റ്റാ​നാ​വാ​ത്ത​വി​ധം

    എ​ന്നി​ലേ​ക്കി​റ​ങ്ങി​പ്പോ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നെ​ന്ന്.

    TAGS:Gulf Newspoem
    News Summary - Poem
