പി. കെ. പാറക്കടവിന്റ കടലിന്റെ ദാഹം ഇനി അറബിയിൽ വായിക്കാം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 Dec 2025 1:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Dec 2025 1:45 PM IST
പി. കെ. പാറക്കടവിന്റ കടലിന്റെ ദാഹം ഇനി അറബിയിൽ വായിക്കാംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - PK. Parakkadavu's Thirst for the Sea can now be read in Arabic
Listen to this Article
പി. കെ. പാറക്കടവിന്റ മിന്നൽക്കഥകളുടെ സമാഹാരമായ 'കടലിന്റെ ദാഹം ' എന്ന പുസ്തകത്തിന്റെ അറബി വിവർത്തനം പുറത്തിറങ്ങി. കുവൈത്തിലെ ദാറുൽ ഹികായ എന്ന പ്രസാധകരാണ് 'ബഹറുൽ അത്വീശ് ' എന്ന പേരിൽ ഈ കഥാസമാഹാരം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചത്. മുഹമ്മദ് റാഫിഹ് ആണ് അറബിയിലേക്ക് മൊഴിമാറ്റം നടത്തിയത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story