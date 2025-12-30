Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightപി. കെ. പാറക്കടവിന്റ...
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 1:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 1:45 PM IST

    പി. കെ. പാറക്കടവിന്റ കടലിന്റെ ദാഹം ഇനി അറബിയിൽ വായിക്കാം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പി. കെ. പാറക്കടവിന്റ കടലിന്റെ ദാഹം ഇനി അറബിയിൽ വായിക്കാം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    പി. കെ. പാറക്കടവിന്റ മിന്നൽക്കഥകളുടെ സമാഹാരമായ 'കടലിന്റെ ദാഹം ' എന്ന പുസ്തകത്തിന്റെ അറബി വിവർത്തനം പുറത്തിറങ്ങി. കുവൈത്തിലെ ദാറുൽ ഹികായ എന്ന പ്രസാധകരാണ് 'ബഹറുൽ അത്വീശ് ' എന്ന പേരിൽ ഈ കഥാസമാഹാരം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചത്. മുഹമ്മദ്‌ റാഫിഹ് ആണ് അറബിയിലേക്ക് മൊഴിമാറ്റം നടത്തിയത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:arabicPK ParakkadavMini Stories
    News Summary - PK. Parakkadavu's Thirst for the Sea can now be read in Arabic
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X