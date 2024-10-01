Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 2:25 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 2:25 PM GMT

    വൃദ്ധസദനം -കവിത

    old age
    കർമ്മകാണ്ഡങ്ങളെല്ലാമൊഴിഞ്ഞു

    നോക്കെത്താ ദൂരത്തസ്തമയ സൂര്യനെരിയുന്നു

    കണ്ണുകളിലെരിയും നിസ്സഹായത

    ചുട്ടുപൊള്ളുമോർമ്മകൾ ജ്വാലാമുഖങ്ങൾ

    മങ്ങിയ കാഴ്ചകൾക്കിനി ജലയാന നൗകകളില്ല

    നിറമാർന്ന നിറക്കാഴ്ചകളില്ല

    ഭീതിദമാം ഏകാന്തതയിൽ നൊന്തും

    നിശ്ശബ്ദതയുടെ ആഴം തേടുന്നവർ

    പുണ്യത്യാഗ ദുഃഖപ്പെരുമഴയിൽ

    നനഞ്ഞു കുതിരും മനുഷ്യാത്മാക്കൾ

    സ്വയമലിഞ്ഞരങ്ങൊഴിയാനിടം തേടുന്നവർ

    പൊള്ളലേൽപ്പിക്കുമീ വൃദ്ധസദനക്കാഴ്ചകൾ

    old age home
    sidekick