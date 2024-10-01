വൃദ്ധസദനം -കവിത

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 Oct 2024 2:25 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 1 Oct 2024 2:25 PM GMT
വൃദ്ധസദനം -കവിതtext_fields
News Summary - old age home
കർമ്മകാണ്ഡങ്ങളെല്ലാമൊഴിഞ്ഞു
കർമ്മകാണ്ഡങ്ങളെല്ലാമൊഴിഞ്ഞു
നോക്കെത്താ ദൂരത്തസ്തമയ സൂര്യനെരിയുന്നു
കണ്ണുകളിലെരിയും നിസ്സഹായത
ചുട്ടുപൊള്ളുമോർമ്മകൾ ജ്വാലാമുഖങ്ങൾ
മങ്ങിയ കാഴ്ചകൾക്കിനി ജലയാന നൗകകളില്ല
നിറമാർന്ന നിറക്കാഴ്ചകളില്ല
ഭീതിദമാം ഏകാന്തതയിൽ നൊന്തും
നിശ്ശബ്ദതയുടെ ആഴം തേടുന്നവർ
പുണ്യത്യാഗ ദുഃഖപ്പെരുമഴയിൽ
നനഞ്ഞു കുതിരും മനുഷ്യാത്മാക്കൾ
സ്വയമലിഞ്ഞരങ്ങൊഴിയാനിടം തേടുന്നവർ
പൊള്ളലേൽപ്പിക്കുമീ വൃദ്ധസദനക്കാഴ്ചകൾ
