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    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightഎന്റെ കവിത
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2026 8:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2026 8:07 AM IST

    എന്റെ കവിത

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    എന്റെ കവിത
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    ഞാനറിഞ്ഞ കവിതകളെല്ലാം...

    എെൻറ ജീവിതത്തിൽ നിന്നും

    പറിച്ചെടുത്ത ഏടുകൾ ആയിരുന്നു...

    മൊട്ടായി വളർന്നതും...

    പൂവായി വിടർന്നതും...

    എന്നിൽ അലിഞ്ഞ...

    നിൻ മോഹങ്ങളായിരുന്നു...

    കണ്ണീരുപ്പു കലർന്നതും...

    സ്നേഹനൊമ്പരക്കടലായി

    പതഞ്ഞതും...

    കരിപുരണ്ട ജീവിതത്തിൽ നിന്ന്

    അടർത്തിയെടുത്ത...

    വരികൾ ആയിരുന്നു...

    സ്നേഹത്താൽ വിടർന്നതും...

    വിരഹത്താൽ അലിഞ്ഞതും...

    തൂലികയാൽ പിറന്നതും...

    ഞാനറിഞ്ഞ എെൻറ ജീവെൻറ...

    കവിതകളായിരുന്നു...

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    TAGS:gulf madhyamammalayalam literaturepoemSaudi ArabiaExpatriate writer
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