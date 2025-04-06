Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2025 2:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2025 2:14 PM IST

    അതെ,അതുമാത്രം

    അതെ,അതുമാത്രം
    ഇ​ലാ​ഹെ,

    ഒ​രു ഉ​ൾ​വി​ളി

    ഉ​യ​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്...

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ന്ത​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ

    നീ​യെ​ന്ന

    ദ​യാ​നി​ധി​യോ​ടു​ള്ള

    അ​ന​ന്ത​മാ​യ

    പ്ര​ണ​യം!

    ഞാ​ൻ

    നീ​ത​ന്ന

    അ​നു​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    മ​റ​ന്നു​പോ​യ

    മ​ഹാ​പാ​പി!

    ഓ​ർ​മ​വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ

    വ​ല്ലാ​ത്തൊ​രാ​ത്മ​നി​ന്ദ.

    ചു​റ്റും തെ​റ്റു​ക​ളു​ടെ

    മാ​യാ​വ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ​ർ​ത്തു

    ആ​ർ​ത്തു​ല്ല​സി​ച്ചാ​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ചാ-

    ലിം​ഗ​നം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ​വ​രു​ന്ന

    മ​ത്തു​പി​ടി​ച്ച പി​ശാ​ചി​ന്റെ

    ഉ​ന്മാ​ദ​ച്ചി​രി, കൊ​ല​ച്ചി​രി,

    പൊ​ട്ടി​ച്ചി​രി!

    അ​തെ,

    അ​തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ടു

    പോ​കാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ

    നി​ന്നോ​ടു​ള്ള പ്ര​ണ​യം

    എ​ന്നും ജ്വ​ലി​ച്ചു

    നി​ർ​ത്ത​ണ​മേ

    എ​ന്ന പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന,

    അ​തെ,

    അ​തു​മാ​ത്രം..!

    TAGS:malayalam poem
    News Summary - Malayalam Poem
