Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    10 Nov 2024 8:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 8:46 AM GMT

    എന്നെ കടന്നുപോകട്ടെ

    എന്നെ കടന്നുപോകട്ടെ
    എ​ന്നെ

    അ​റി​യാ​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    എ​ന്നെ ക​ട​ന്നു​പോ​ക​ട്ടെ...

    എ​ന്നെ

    അ​റി​യു​ന്ന​വ​രും

    എ​ന്നെ ക​ട​ന്നു​പോ​ക​ട്ടെ...

    ഇ​രു​ളി​ൽ

    അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത​നാ​യൊ​രു

    യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ വ​രു​വോ​ളം

    വ​ഴി​ക​ളെ ഓ​ർ​മ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ

    ഒ​രു മൈ​ൽ​ക്കു​റ്റി​പോ​ലെ

    ഞാ​നു​ണ്ടാ​വു​മി​വി​ടെ...

    malayalam poem
