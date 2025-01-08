നിയമസഭ പുസ്തകോത്സവത്തിൽ 'മാധ്യമം' ബുക്സ് സ്റ്റാൾ തുറന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 Jan 2025 1:15 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Jan 2025 1:15 PM IST
നിയമസഭ പുസ്തകോത്സവത്തിൽ 'മാധ്യമം' ബുക്സ് സ്റ്റാൾ തുറന്നുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Madhyamam books stall opened in Assembly book fest
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: നിയമസഭ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുസ്തകോത്സവ നഗരിയിൽ 'മാധ്യമം' ബുക്സ് സ്റ്റാൾ തുറന്നു. സ്പീക്കർ എ.എൻ. ഷംസീർ ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിർവഹിച്ചു. സർക്കുലേഷൻ മാനേജർ ടി.ടി. അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ, എഴുത്തുകാരി ഡോ. ഗ്ലോറി മാത്യു കഞ്ഞിക്കര, സലീം ഞാറയിൽകോണം, ജസീർ പറക്കുളം തുടങ്ങിയവർ സംബന്ധിച്ചു.
ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണിക്ക് വേദി നാലിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ 'മാധ്യമം' ബുക്സിന്റെ പുതിയ പുസ്തകങ്ങളുടെ പ്രകാശനം നടക്കും. പുസ്തകോത്സവ നഗരിയിലെ എ-222 നമ്പർ സ്റ്റാളിൽ 'മാധ്യമം' ബുക്സിന്റെ പുസ്തകങ്ങൾ ലഭിക്കും. ജനുവരി 13 വരെയാണ് നിയമസഭ പുസ്തകോത്സവം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story