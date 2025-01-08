Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 1:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 1:15 PM IST

    നിയമസഭ പുസ്തകോത്സവത്തിൽ 'മാധ്യമം' ബുക്സ് സ്റ്റാൾ തുറന്നു

    നിയമസഭ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുസ്തകോത്സവ നഗരിയിൽ 'മാധ്യമം' ബുക്സ് സ്റ്റാൾ ഉദ്ഘാടനം സ്പീക്കർ എ.എൻ. ഷംസീർ നിർവഹിക്കുന്നു

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: നിയമസഭ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുസ്തകോത്സവ നഗരിയിൽ 'മാധ്യമം' ബുക്സ് സ്റ്റാൾ തുറന്നു. സ്പീക്കർ എ.എൻ. ഷംസീർ ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിർവഹിച്ചു. സർക്കുലേഷൻ മാനേജർ ടി.ടി. അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ, എഴുത്തുകാരി ഡോ. ഗ്ലോറി മാത്യു കഞ്ഞിക്കര, സലീം ഞാറയിൽകോണം, ജസീർ പറക്കുളം തുടങ്ങിയവർ സംബന്ധിച്ചു.

    ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണിക്ക് വേദി നാലിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ 'മാധ്യമം' ബുക്സിന്റെ പുതിയ പുസ്തകങ്ങളുടെ പ്രകാശനം നടക്കും. പുസ്തകോത്സവ നഗരിയിലെ എ-222 നമ്പർ സ്റ്റാളിൽ 'മാധ്യമം' ബുക്സിന്റെ പുസ്തകങ്ങൾ ലഭിക്കും. ജനുവരി 13 വരെയാണ് നിയമസഭ പുസ്തകോത്സവം.

    TAGS:Kerala Legislature International Book Festival
