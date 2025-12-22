Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Dec 2025 7:50 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Dec 2025 7:50 AM IST
മാദകരാവ്(കവിത)text_fields
ആയിരം താരങ്ങൾ മാനത്തു വെണ്ണിലാ-
പ്പായ വിരിച്ചു ശയിക്കും നേരം....
മായിക ഭംഗിയിൽ മാദകരാവിനൊ -
രായിരം വർണ്ണങ്ങൾ പൂത്തപോലെ.
മാനത്തു നോക്കി കിടക്കുന്ന കായലിൻ
മാറിൽ മയങ്ങുന്നു തിങ്കൾബിംബം !
കാൽത്തളകൾകൊണ്ട് കായലാ കരയുടെ
കാതിൽ കിലുക്കുന്നു സ്വപ്നഗീതം!
കാവിലെ കാറ്റുമ്മ വെക്കുന്ന ചില്ലയിൽ
കാമുകപ്പക്ഷികൾ പാട്ടുപാടി!
പൂവുകൾ പൂന്തേൻ വിളമ്പുന്ന പന്തലിൽ
പൂവണ്ടുകൾ വന്നു പാട്ടുമൂളി !
