Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 7:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Dec 2025 7:50 AM IST

    മാദകരാവ്(ക​വി​ത)

    മാദകരാവ്(ക​വി​ത)
    Listen to this Article

    ആ​യി​രം താ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ മാ​ന​ത്തു വെ​ണ്ണി​ലാ-

    പ്പാ​യ വി​രി​ച്ചു ശ​യി​ക്കും നേ​രം....

    മാ​യി​ക ഭം​ഗി​യി​ൽ മാ​ദ​ക​രാ​വി​നൊ -

    രാ​യി​രം വ​ർ​ണ്ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ത്ത​പോ​ലെ.

    മാ​ന​ത്തു നോ​ക്കി കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന കാ​യ​ലി​ൻ

    മാ​റി​ൽ മ​യ​ങ്ങു​ന്നു തി​ങ്ക​ൾ​ബിം​ബം !

    കാ​ൽ​ത്ത​ള​ക​ൾ​കൊ​ണ്ട് കാ​യ​ലാ ക​ര​യു​ടെ

    കാ​തി​ൽ കി​ലു​ക്കു​ന്നു സ്വ​പ്ന​ഗീ​തം!

    കാ​വി​ലെ കാ​റ്റു​മ്മ വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന ചി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ

    കാ​മു​ക​പ്പ​ക്ഷി​ക​ൾ പാ​ട്ടു​പാ​ടി!

    പൂ​വു​ക​ൾ പൂ​ന്തേ​ൻ വി​ള​മ്പു​ന്ന പ​ന്ത​ലി​ൽ

    പൂ​വ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ വ​ന്നു പാ​ട്ടു​മൂ​ളി !

    News Summary - Madakarav (poem)
