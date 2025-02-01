Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    പ്ര​വാ​സി
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 1:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 1:12 PM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി

    പ്ര​വാ​സി
    എ​ല്ലാ പ്രാ​വ​ശ്യ​വും നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ വ​രു​മ്പോ​ൾ അ​യാ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രു​ന്ന പെ​ട്ടി തു​റ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ വീ​ട് ബ​ഹ​ള​മ​യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ക്കു​റി അ​യാ​ളെ​ത​ന്നെ അ​ട​ക്കി​യ പെ​ട്ടി​യെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ വീ​ടി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നേ​ർ​ത്ത തേ​ങ്ങ​ലു​ക​ളു​യ​ർ​ന്നു.

