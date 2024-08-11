Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 5:45 AM GMT
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 7:37 AM GMT

    മൂന്ന് ചിത്രക്കുറിപ്പുകൾ

    ചിത്രീകരണം: ബാവ താനൂർ

    മരം ചോദിക്കുന്നു;

    നിനക്കെത്രകാലം

    ഇവിടെ, ഈ മഴയത്ത്

    കുട ചൂടാതെ നിൽക്കാനാവും?

    കടൽ ചോദിക്കുന്നു;

    ഒരു തോണിയോ, തുഴയോ

    അല്ലെങ്കിൽ

    കൈകാലിട്ടടിച്ച്

    നന്നായൊന്നു നീന്താനറിയാതെ

    നിനക്കെന്നെ പ്രാപിക്കാനാവുമോ?

    വൃദ്ധ നായ പറയുന്നു;

    അവർ എന്നെ

    തെരുവിൽ തള്ളുന്നതുവരെ

    ഞാൻ എത്ര പ്രതാപത്തോടെ

    ജീവിച്ചിരുന്നവനായിരുന്നു

    എന്ന കാര്യം നിനക്കറിയുമോ?

