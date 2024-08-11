മൂന്ന് ചിത്രക്കുറിപ്പുകൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 Aug 2024 5:45 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Aug 2024 7:37 AM GMT
മൂന്ന് ചിത്രക്കുറിപ്പുകൾtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Literature
മരം ചോദിക്കുന്നു;
നിനക്കെത്രകാലം
ഇവിടെ, ഈ മഴയത്ത്
കുട ചൂടാതെ നിൽക്കാനാവും?
കടൽ ചോദിക്കുന്നു;
ഒരു തോണിയോ, തുഴയോ
അല്ലെങ്കിൽ
കൈകാലിട്ടടിച്ച്
നന്നായൊന്നു നീന്താനറിയാതെ
നിനക്കെന്നെ പ്രാപിക്കാനാവുമോ?
വൃദ്ധ നായ പറയുന്നു;
അവർ എന്നെ
തെരുവിൽ തള്ളുന്നതുവരെ
ഞാൻ എത്ര പ്രതാപത്തോടെ
ജീവിച്ചിരുന്നവനായിരുന്നു
എന്ന കാര്യം നിനക്കറിയുമോ?
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story