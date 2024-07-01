Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    1 July 2024 1:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 July 2024 1:23 AM GMT

    പ്ര​വാ​സം

    പ്ര​വാ​സം
    ഇ​നി​യെ​ത്ര കാ​തം ഞാ​ൻ

    തി​രി​ഞ്ഞു​ന​ട​ക്ക​ണം

    ഇ​നി​യെ​ത്ര കാ​ലം ഞാ​ൻ

    തു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു മു​ന്നേ​റ​ണം

    ഇ​നി​യെ​ത്ര ശൈ​ത്യം ഞാ​ൻ

    മ​ര​വി​ച്ചു തീ​ർ​ക്ക​ണം

    ഇ​നി​യെ​ത്ര ഉ​ഷ്ണം ഞാ​ൻ

    വി​യ​ർ​പ്പാ​യ്​ പൊ​ഴി​ക്ക​ണം

    ഇ​നി​യെ​ത്ര നേ​രം ഞാ​ൻ

    ത​ണ​ലാ​യി നി​ൽ​ക്ക​ണം

    ഇ​നി​യെ​ത്ര വെ​യി​ൽ ഞാ​ൻ

    എ​ൻ​നെ​റു​ക​യി​ൽ കൊ​ള്ള​ണം

    ഇ​നി​യെ​ത്ര നോ​വു ഞാ​ൻ

    മി​ഴി​നീ​രാ​യ്​ വാ​ർ​ക്ക​ണം

    ഇ​നി​യെ​ത്ര ദുഃ​ഖം ഞാ​ൻ

    മ​ന​സ്സി​ൽ ഒ​തു​ക്ക​ണം

    ഇ​നി​യെ​ത്ര നാ​ൾ ഞാ​ൻ

    കാ​ത്തു കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്ക​ണം

    ദൈ​വ​ത്തി​ൻ സ്വ​ന്ത​മാം

    നാ​ട്ടി​ലൊ​ന്നെ​ത്തു​വാ​ൻ

    സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​യു​ള്ളൊ​രെ​ൻ

    സ്വ​ർ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തു​വാ​ൻ.

    literature
