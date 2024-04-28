Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2024 3:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2024 3:21 AM GMT

    കവിത; ക​ല​ക്കെ​ന്ത് ജാ​തി

    കവിത; ക​ല​ക്കെ​ന്ത് ജാ​തി
    തൊ​ലി​പ്പു​റ​ത്തെ

    നി​റ​ത്തി​ല​ല്ല

    മേ​നി ന​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന

    പ്ര​താ​പ​ത്തി​ലു​മ​ല്ല

    ആ​ൺ പെ​ണ്ണെ​ന്ന

    വൈ​ജാ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ലു​മ​ല്ല

    ഉ​ദി​ക്ക​ട്ടെ നി​ലാ​വു​ള്ളി​ൽ

    ഉ​യി​ർ​ക്ക​ട്ടെ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നെ​ന്ന,

    ഉ​ത്ത​മാ​നു​ഭ​വം

    ക​ല​ക്കെ​ന്തു ജാ​തി?

    ക​റു​പ്പി​നെ​ന്ത് കു​ഴ​പ്പം

    കാ​ണു​ന്ന ക​ണ്ണു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക​ല്ലാ​തെ?

