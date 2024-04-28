Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightകവിത; പ​റു​ദീ​സ​യി​ലെ...
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2024 2:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2024 3:22 AM GMT

    കവിത; പ​റു​ദീ​സ​യി​ലെ വി​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കവിത; പ​റു​ദീ​സ​യി​ലെ വി​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ
    cancel

    പൊ​ട്ടി​പ്പൊ​ളി​ഞ്ഞ

    ഭാ​വി​ക്കു​മു​ന്നി​ൽ

    നി​റ​ഞ്ഞു ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്,

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ലെ പൈ​ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ.

    കാ​ലി​യാ​യ

    നോ​മ്പ് പാ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ

    വി​ശ​പ്പി​നെ കൂ​ട്ടി​വെ​ച്ച​വ​ർ

    ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്,

    പ​റു​ദീ​സ​യി​ലെ വി​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Literature
    News Summary - literature
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X