സാഹിത്യകാരൻ എ.എസ്. കുഴികുളം അന്തരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 5 Feb 2025 2:48 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 Feb 2025 2:52 PM IST
സാഹിത്യകാരൻ എ.എസ്. കുഴികുളം അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Literary figure A.S. Kuzhikulam passes away
കോട്ടയം: സാഹിത്യകാരൻ പാല വലവൂർ കുഴികുളത്ത് എ.എസ്. കുഴികുളം (91) അന്തരിച്ചു. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച 3 ന് വലവൂർ സെൻ്റ്. മേരീസ് കാത്തലിക് പള്ളിയിൽ.
പരേതയായ ലീലാമ്മയാണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കൾ: മംഗളം ദിനപത്രം ന്യൂസ് എഡിറ്റർ രാജേഷ് ഏബ്രഹാം, തിരക്കഥാകൃത്ത് കിഷോർ ഏബ്രഹാം, റീന ഏബ്രഹാം.
