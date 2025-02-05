Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    5 Feb 2025 2:48 PM IST
    Updated On
    5 Feb 2025 2:52 PM IST

    സാഹിത്യകാരൻ എ.എസ്. കുഴികുളം അന്തരിച്ചു

    AS Kuzhikulam
    എ.എസ്. കുഴികുളം 

    കോട്ടയം: സാഹിത്യകാരൻ പാല വലവൂർ കുഴികുളത്ത് എ.എസ്. കുഴികുളം (91) അന്തരിച്ചു. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച 3 ന് വലവൂർ സെൻ്റ്. മേരീസ് കാത്തലിക് പള്ളിയിൽ.

    പരേതയായ ലീലാമ്മയാണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കൾ: മംഗളം ദിനപത്രം ന്യൂസ് എഡിറ്റർ രാജേഷ് ഏബ്രഹാം, തിരക്കഥാകൃത്ത് കിഷോർ ഏബ്രഹാം, റീന ഏബ്രഹാം.

    TAGS:AS Kuzhikulam
    News Summary - Literary figure A.S. Kuzhikulam passes away
