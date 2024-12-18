Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightകേ​ന്ദ്ര സാ​ഹി​ത്യ...
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Dec 2024 11:19 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Dec 2024 11:19 PM IST

    കേ​ന്ദ്ര സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം പ്ര​ധാ​ന​ അം​ഗീ​കാ​രമെന്ന് കെ. ​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    K Jayakumar
    cancel

    കേ​ന്ദ്ര സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം വ​ള​രെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​പ്പെ​ട്ട അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​മാ​യി ക​രു​തു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് കെ. ​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ. ഇ​ത്ത​രം പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ലി​യ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​മാ​ണ് എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ന് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    നി​ല​വി​ലെ കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്‌ പിം​ഗ​ള​കേ​ശി​നി എ​ന്ന ക​വി​ത. കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തോ​ട് ക​ണ്ണും കാ​തും തു​റ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണ്‌ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ർ.

    ഓ​രോ​രു​ത്ത​രും ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നേ​ർ​ക്കാ​ഴ്‌​ച​ക​ൾ ഓ​രോ ത​ര​ത്തി​ലാ​വും പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ക്കു​ക​യെ​ന്നും ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:K JayakumarKendra Sahitya Akademi Award
    News Summary - K Jayakumar react to Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X