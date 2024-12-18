Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Dec 2024 11:19 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Dec 2024 11:19 PM IST
കേന്ദ്ര സാഹിത്യ അക്കാദമി പുരസ്കാരം പ്രധാന അംഗീകാരമെന്ന് കെ. ജയകുമാർ
K Jayakumar react to Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award
കേന്ദ്ര സാഹിത്യ അക്കാദമി പുരസ്കാരം വളരെ പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ട അംഗീകാരമായി കരുതുന്നുവെന്ന് കെ. ജയകുമാർ. ഇത്തരം പുരസ്കാരങ്ങൾ വലിയ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമാണ് എഴുത്തുകാരന് നൽകുന്നതെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
നിലവിലെ കാലഘട്ടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന മൂല്യങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചുകൂടിയാണ് പിംഗളകേശിനി എന്ന കവിത. കാലഘട്ടത്തോട് കണ്ണും കാതും തുറന്നിരിക്കുന്നവരാണ് എഴുത്തുകാർ.
ഓരോരുത്തരും തങ്ങളുടെ നേർക്കാഴ്ചകൾ ഓരോ തരത്തിലാവും പങ്കുവെക്കുകയെന്നും ജയകുമാർ അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു.
