ഒരു പ്രണയദിനത്തിന്റെ ഓർമയ്ക്ക്

Posted Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 10:11 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 10:11 AM IST
ഒരു പ്രണയദിനത്തിന്റെ ഓർമയ്ക്ക്text_fields
തൊടിയിലൊരു പനിനീർച്ചെടി
വേരുകളാഴ്ത്തി വളരുന്നുണ്ട്;
നട്ടതാരെന്നറിയാതെ !
നിറയെ പൂക്കളുണ്ട്;
ചുവന്നപൂക്കൾ.
താലോലിക്കണമെന്നുണ്ട്;
മുള്ളുകളാണ് ചുറ്റും.
പിഴുതെറിയാനുമാകുന്നില്ല;
മണ്ണിളകി മുറിവുശേഷിക്കും.
വേരുകൾ പൊട്ടിക്കിളിർത്ത്
പിന്നെയും മരമായി
ഓർമകളെ കുത്തിനോവിച്ചാലോ!
