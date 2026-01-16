Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jan 2026 10:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jan 2026 10:11 AM IST

    ഒരു പ്രണയദിനത്തിന്റെ ഓർമയ്ക്ക്

    ഒരു പ്രണയദിനത്തിന്റെ ഓർമയ്ക്ക്
    Listen to this Article

    തൊടിയിലൊരു പനിനീർച്ചെടി

    വേരുകളാഴ്ത്തി വളരുന്നുണ്ട്;

    നട്ടതാരെന്നറിയാതെ !

    നിറയെ പൂക്കളുണ്ട്;

    ചുവന്നപൂക്കൾ.

    താലോലിക്കണമെന്നുണ്ട്;

    മുള്ളുകളാണ് ചുറ്റും.

    പിഴുതെറിയാനുമാകുന്നില്ല;

    മണ്ണിളകി മുറിവുശേഷിക്കും.

    വേരുകൾ പൊട്ടിക്കിളിർത്ത്

    പിന്നെയും മരമായി

    ഓർമകളെ കുത്തിനോവിച്ചാലോ!

    TAGS:poemliteratureValentine's Day
