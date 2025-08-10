Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 5:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 5:47 AM IST

    ഹൃ​ദ​യ സു​ഗ​ന്ധം

    ഹൃ​ദ​യ സു​ഗ​ന്ധം
    ഖ​ബ​റോ​രം വ​ന്നെ​ൻ

    ത​ല​ക്ക​ലൊ​രു

    ത​ണ​ൽ മ​രം ന​ട​ണം.

    ന​മ്മ​ളു​ടെ

    ന​ല്ലോ​ർ​മ്മ​ക​ളാ​യ്

    പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​നാ

    നി​ശ്വാ​സ​മാ​യ് എ​ന്നെ

    മൂ​ടി​യ മ​ണ്ണി​ലേ​ക്ക്

    ഇ​ല​ക​ളാ​യ് നീ

    ​പൊ​ഴി​യ​ണം .

    പൊ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു ചേ​രും

    ഇ​ല ഞ​ര​മ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ

    ഒ​ന്നാ​യ് പ​ട​ര​ണം .

    നി​ന്റെ റൂ​ഹി​ൽ തൊ​ട്ട

    വേ​രി​ൻ ഞ​ര​മ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ

    പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു

    സു​ഗ​ന്ധം പൊ​ഴി​ക്ക​ണം.

    TAGS:Gulf Newspoemliterature
