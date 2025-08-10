Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Aug 2025 5:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Aug 2025 5:47 AM IST
ഹൃദയ സുഗന്ധംtext_fields
News Summary - Heart fragrance
ഖബറോരം വന്നെൻ
തലക്കലൊരു
തണൽ മരം നടണം.
നമ്മളുടെ
നല്ലോർമ്മകളായ്
പ്രാർഥനാ
നിശ്വാസമായ് എന്നെ
മൂടിയ മണ്ണിലേക്ക്
ഇലകളായ് നീ
പൊഴിയണം .
പൊടിഞ്ഞു ചേരും
ഇല ഞരമ്പിലൂടെ
ഒന്നായ് പടരണം .
നിന്റെ റൂഹിൽ തൊട്ട
വേരിൻ ഞരമ്പിലൂടെ
പടർന്നു
സുഗന്ധം പൊഴിക്കണം.
