Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    12 April 2025 10:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    12 April 2025 10:01 AM IST

    നി​ർ​ഭ​യ

    നി​ർ​ഭ​യ
    തീ​യി​ൽ മു​ള​ച്ച​തൊ​ന്നി​നെ​യും
    വെ​യി​ലി​നു വാ​ട്ടാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലൊ​രി​ക്ക​ലും
    ആ​ളി​ക്ക​ത്തു​ന്ന​തൊ​ന്നി​നെ​യും
    ത​ല്ലി​ക്കെ​ടു​ത്തു​വാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന​തോ​ർ​ക്കു​ക
    മു​മ്പേ പ​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തൊ​ന്നി​നെ​യും
    പി​ന്നി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കു​വാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലൊ​രാ​ൾ​ക്കു​മേ
    കു​ടി​ല​ത​യേ​റും പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ന്നു​മാ
    ച​ടു​ല​ത​യെ ത​ള​ർ​ത്താ​നാ​വി​ല്ല നി​ശ്ച​യം
    ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പി​ടി​ച്ചൊ​രാ ശി​ര​സ്സൊ​രി​ക്ക​ലും
    അ​ടി​യ​റ വ​ക്കി​ല്ലൊ​രു
    കു​ത​ന്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ലും
    ഈ​ശ്വ​ര​ൻ ത​ന്നൊ​രാ സ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ൻ
    പാ​ത​യി​ൽ
    നി​ർ​ഭ​യം നീ​ങ്ങു​വാ​ൻ ആ​രെ
    ഭ​യ​ക്ക​ണം !

