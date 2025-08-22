Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 1:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 1:34 PM IST

    ബീ​ഫ്

    ബീ​ഫ്
    ഞാ​നി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളി​ല്ല, എ​ന്നെ പ​ല പേ​രി​ലും വി​ളി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു...

    ക​ല്യാ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ, വി​രു​ന്നു​സ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​ദ്യ​പാ​ന​സ​ദ​സ്സി​ൽ ഞാ​നൊ​രു പ്രി​യ വി​രു​ന്നു​കാ​ര​ൻ.

    പ​ക്ഷേ എ​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ൽ പ​ല​രും ഘാ​ത​ക​രാ​കു​ന്നു അ​തി​ൽ ഞാ​ൻ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​യ​ല്ല...

    കാ​ല​നാ​യും അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു, പ​ക്ഷേ ഞാ​ൻ മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ്യാ​പാ​രി​യ​ല്ല..

    TAGS:beefshort storybahraion
    News Summary - Beef
