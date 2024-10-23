Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    23 Oct 2024 5:49 PM GMT
    Updated On
    23 Oct 2024 5:49 PM GMT

    നിയമസഭ പുസ്തകോത്സവം ജനുവരി ഏഴ് മുതൽ

    Kerala Legislature International Book Festival
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേരള നിയമസഭ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുസ്തകോത്സവം ജനുവരി ഏഴ് മുതൽ 13 വരെ നടത്തും. പ്രമുഖ എഴുത്തുകാരെ പങ്കെടുപ്പിച്ചുള്ള ചർച്ചകൾ, പുസ്തക പ്രകാശനങ്ങൾ, കലാപരിപാടികൾ തുടങ്ങിയവ ഉണ്ടാകും.

    വൈവിധ്യം, വൈജ്ഞാനികം എന്നിവയുടെ സമന്വയമാകും പരിപാടി. പുസ്തകോത്സവം കാണാനെത്തുന്നവർക്ക് നിയമസഭ മ്യൂസിയം, ലൈബ്രറി എന്നിവ സന്ദർശിക്കാം. ലോഗോ പ്രകാശനവും വെബ്സൈറ്റ് ഉദ്ഘാടനവും സ്പീക്കർ എ.എൻ. ഷംസീർ നിർവഹിച്ചു.

    മന്ത്രി കടന്നപ്പള്ളി രാമചന്ദ്രൻ, ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി സ്പീക്കർ ചിറ്റയം ഗോപകുമാർ, എം.എൽ.എമാരായ ജി. സ്റ്റീഫൻ, കെ.പി. മോഹനൻ, കവി പ്രഭാവർമ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. വെബ്സൈറ്റ് വിലാസം https://klibf.niyamasabha.org

    Girl in a jacket

