Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    26 Oct 2024 7:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    26 Oct 2024 7:37 AM GMT

    ഉ​മ്മ

    umma
    സ്നേ​ഹം കൊ​തി​ച്ചൊ​രു

    ബാ​ല്യ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നി​ൽ

    സ്നേ​ഹി​ക്കാ​ൻ

    മാ​ത്ര​മ​റി​യു​ന്ന എ​ന്റെ​യു​മ്മ

    ജീ​വ​നും ജീ​വി​ത​വും എ​നി​ക്കാ​യി

    മാ​ത്രം

    സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച എ​ൻ​പാ​തി

    എ​ന്നും എ​ന്‍റു​മ്മ മാ​ത്രം

    ഓ​രോ ഹൃ​ദ​യ​മി​ടി​പ്പി​നും

    ക​ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    സ്നേ​ഹാ​ർ​ദ്ര​മാ​യൊ​രു ആ​യു​സ്സി​ന്മേ​ൽ

    ദുഃ​ഖം നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ ബാ​ല്യ

    സ്മ​ര​ണ​ക​ളി​ലും

    സ്നേ​ഹ​മാ​യ്, ക​രു​ണ​യാ​യ്,

    ത​ലോ​ട​ലാ​യ്

    അ​ന​ർ​ഘ​മാം,

    ആ​ഹ്ലാ​ദ​മെ​ന്റു​മ്മ മാ​ത്രം

    ഞാ​ൻ ക​ണ്ട ചൈ​ത​ന്യം

    എ​ന്റു​മ്മ മാ​ത്രം

