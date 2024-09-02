Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 4:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 4:03 AM GMT

    പു​ക​ച്ചു​രു​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​വ​രു​ടെ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്ക്

    എ​ങ്ങും പു​ക​ച്ചു​രു​ൾ

    പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ നോ​വാ​യി​ട്ടെ​ങ്ങും

    പു​ക​ച്ചു​രു​ൾ

    തീ​ക്ക​നി തേ​ടി മ​രു​ഭൂ​വി​ലെ​ത്തി

    തീ​ക്കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശി പെ​ലി​ഞ്ഞു ജീ​വ​ൻ

    ഉ​റ്റ​വ​ർ ക​ണ്ണീ​ർ​ക്ക​ട​ലാ​യി

    ഉ​ത്ത​രം തേ​ടി പൈ​ത​ലു​ക​ൾ

    മ​ക്ക​ൾ ത​ൻ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ

    മ​ണ​മു​ള്ള പെ​ട്ടി വ​ന്നി​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തോ

    മ​ര​വി​ച്ച പെ​ട്ടി

    മ​ന​സ്സി​​ന്റെ നൊ​മ്പ​ര​പ്പു​ക​ച്ചു​രു​ളാ​യ്

    എ​ന്നെ​ന്നും മാ​ലോ​ക​ർ നെ​ഞ്ചി​ലേ​റ്റി.

    TAGS:PoemSaudi Arabia NewsArts Club
    News Summary - arts club-poem-pukachurul
