Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightപൊ​ള്ളും പ്ര​വാ​സം
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Sep 2024 4:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Sep 2024 4:01 AM GMT

    പൊ​ള്ളും പ്ര​വാ​സം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    flight
    cancel

    എ​നി​ക്കു​മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല

    നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല

    വ​രും കാ​ല​ത്തി​നും

    വ​രാ​നു​ണ്ടൊ​ത്തി​രി​പേ​ർ

    ഇ​തു​വ​ഴി​യി​തി​ലെ

    ഞാ​നും നീ​യു​മി​രു​ന്ന

    ക​ട​വി​ലി​രു​ന്നു കാ​ണാ​ൻ

    സ്വ​പ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യ്

    ഇ​നി​യു​മേ​റെ പേ​ര്

    കൊ​തി​യോ​ടെ വ​രാ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:PoemSaudi Arabia NewsArts Club
    News Summary - arts club-poem-pollum pravasam
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick