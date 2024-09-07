Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightചൂ​ട്
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Sep 2024 4:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Sep 2024 4:50 AM GMT

    ചൂ​ട്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    choodu
    cancel

    ചു​ട്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത പ​ണ​ത്തി​ലെ നെ​യ്തെ​ടു​ത്ത​തെ​ന്തേ...

    താ​ലി​മാ​ല പ​ണ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    വ​ന്ന നീ ​വാ​ർ​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്ത​തെ​ന്തേ...

    ചു​ട്ടു​പൊ​ള്ളും മ​ണ​ലി​ലെ

    മ​ണ​മു​ള്ള അ​ത്ത​റെ...

    പൂ​ശി​ടും വി​യ​ർ​പ്പി​ലെ

    വി​ട​ർ​ന്നു വ​ന്ന പൂ​ക്ക​ളോ...

    പൂ​വി​രി​ഞ്ഞ പൂ​ത്തു​ല​ഞ്ഞ

    വാ​ടി​ടാ​തെ കാ​ക്ക​ണേ...

    കൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​പോ​യ ദ​ള​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ

    ത​ള​ർ​ത്തി​ടും നോ​വു​ക​ൾ...

    ക​തി​രെ​ടു​ത്ത ക​ന​വു​ക​ൾ

    കൊ​യ്തെ​ടു​ക്കും ജീ​വി​തം...

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:PoemBahrain NewsArts Club
    News Summary - arts club-poem-choodu
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick