Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    2 Sep 2024 4:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    2 Sep 2024 4:06 AM GMT

    അ​മ്മ

    poem
    അ​ടു​ക്ക​ള​യു​ടെ ചൂ​ടാ​ണ്

    എ​പ്പോ​ഴും അ​മ്മ​ക്ക്

    പ​ത​ഞ്ഞു​പൊ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന

    സ​ങ്ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ ക​ന​ൽ നീ​ക്കി

    ഊ​തി പൊ​ള്ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന

    ന​ഷ്​​ടസ്മൃ​തി​ക​ളെ​ന്ന് രാ​മ​ൻ...

    വ​റു​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്ത

    ഈ ​ചൂ​ടും നെ​ടു​വീ​ർ​പ്പും

    ഉ​രു​കി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ന്ന്

    അ​ടു​ക്ക​ള​യി​ലെ

    എ​ല്ലാ രു​ചി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും

    ഉ​മ്മ​യു​ടെ ക​രു​ത​ലി​​ന്റെ

    സ്പ​ർ​ശ​മെ​ന്ന് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌...

    മ​ധു​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള

    ഒ​രു ദൂ​ര യാ​ത്ര​യാ​ണ്

    അ​മ്മ​ച്ചി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള

    ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളാ​യി​ര​മെ​ന്ന്

    ജോ​സ​ഫ്...

    അ​മ്മ​മാ​രു​ടെ മ​തം

    സ്നേ​ഹ​മ​ത്രെ!

    TAGS:PoemSaudi Arabia NewsArts Club
