Posted Ondate_range 20 July 2025 6:58 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 July 2025 6:58 AM IST
അഭിനയം
News Summary - Acting
അഭിനയിക്കാനായി
ജീവിക്കുന്നവർ,
ജീവിക്കാനായി
അഭിനയിക്കുന്നവർ…
മുഖങ്ങൾ അല്ല,
മുഖാഭിനയങ്ങളാണ്
അഭിനയം
ജീവിതമല്ല;
ജീവിതം
അഭിനയമല്ല…
കുളിമുറിയിൽ..
എല്ലാരും നഗ്നർ!
