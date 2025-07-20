Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    20 July 2025 6:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2025 6:58 AM IST

    അ​ഭി​ന​യം

    അ​ഭി​ന​യം
    അ​ഭി​ന​യി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി

    ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ,

    ജീ​വി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി

    അ​ഭി​ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ…

    മു​ഖ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ല്ല,

    മു​ഖാ​ഭി​ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്

    അ​ഭി​ന​യം

    ജീ​വി​ത​മ​ല്ല;

    ജീ​വി​തം

    അ​ഭി​ന​യ​മ​ല്ല…

    കു​ളി​മു​റി​യി​ൽ..

    എ​ല്ലാ​രും ന​ഗ്​​ന​ർ!

    TAGS:Gulf Newspoemliterature
