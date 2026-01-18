Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2026 9:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2026 9:06 AM IST

    ചിതയിലൊരു ചിന്ത

    ചിതയിലൊരു ചിന്ത
    Listen to this Article

    ഏ​കാം​ഗ ന​ട​നം

    ഏ​കാ​ന്ത വ​ദ​നം

    ക​ര​ളി​ലൊ​രു ക​നം

    മി​ഴി​യി​ലൊ​രു ക​ണം

    ത​ണു​ത്ത വെ​ള്ളി നൂ​ലി​നാ​ൽ

    പു​ത​ച്ച വെ​ള്ള ...

    വി​റ​ങ്ങ​ലി​ച്ചു ഞാ​ൻ...

    വ​ഴി​ക​ൾ ശൂ​ന്യം

    മി​ഴി​ക​ളാ​ർ​ദ്രം

    വ​ഴി​വി​ള​ക്കു​ക​ൾ

    മു​നി​ഞ്ഞു ക​ത്തു​ന്നു

    നി​റ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​രോ​ന്നാ​യ്

    മ​റ​ഞ്ഞു പോ​കു​ന്നു

    ഒ​ടു​വി​ൽ....

    ഇ​രു​ളി​​ന്റെ കൊ​ടും ത​ണു​പ്പി​ൽ

    ഞാ​ൻ എ​രി​ഞ്ഞു തീ​രു​ന്നു.....

