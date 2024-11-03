Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    date_range 3 Nov 2024 7:33 AM GMT
    date_range 3 Nov 2024 7:34 AM GMT

    10 പൊ​ടി​ക്ക​വി​ത​ക​ൾ

    10 പൊ​ടി​ക്ക​വി​ത​ക​ൾ
    ഫാ​ൻ

    ചു​റ്റി​ത്തി​രി​യു​ന്നൊ​രാ​ൾ!

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കു​ഞ്ഞ്

    ഒ​രു ചെ​റി​യ

    പ​ഞ്ഞി​ക്കെ​ട്ട് !

    ക​ട​ൽ​ത്തീ​രം

    ക്രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ ക​ട​ലി​ന്റെ

    ശാ​ന്ത​മാ​യൊ​രി​ടം !

    മ​രി​ച്ച​വ​ർ

    ശ​ബ്ദി​ച്ച് ശ​ബ്ദി​ച്ച്

    നി​ശ്ശ​ബ്ദ​രാ​യ​വ​ർ!​

    കാ​റ്റ്

    അ​ല​സ​നാ​യി

    അ​ല​യു​ന്ന​വ​ൻ!

    ബ്ലേ​ഡ്

    പ്ര​തി​കാ​ര​മി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും

    മു​റി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്!

    അ​ടു​പ്പ്

    പു​ക​ഞ്ഞു​ക​ത്തു​ന്ന

    മ​ന​സ്സ് !

    ക​വി

    എ​ല്ലാം വ​ള​ച്ചൊ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ൻ!

    പു​ഴ

    ഭൂ​മി​യു​ടെ ദുഃ​ഖം

    ക​ണ്ണീ​രാ​യി ഒ​ഴു​കു​ന്ന​ത്!

    വൃ​ത്തം

    തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഇ​ട​ത്തു ത​ന്നെ

    എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​രു​ന്ന​ത്

    TAGS:Poem
    News Summary - 10 short Poems
