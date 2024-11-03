Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 Nov 2024 7:33 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 Nov 2024 7:34 AM GMT
10 പൊടിക്കവിതകൾtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 10 short Poems
ഫാൻ
ചുറ്റിത്തിരിയുന്നൊരാൾ!
കോഴിക്കുഞ്ഞ്
ഒരു ചെറിയ
പഞ്ഞിക്കെട്ട് !
കടൽത്തീരം
ക്രുദ്ധമായ കടലിന്റെ
ശാന്തമായൊരിടം !
മരിച്ചവർ
ശബ്ദിച്ച് ശബ്ദിച്ച്
നിശ്ശബ്ദരായവർ!
കാറ്റ്
അലസനായി
അലയുന്നവൻ!
ബ്ലേഡ്
പ്രതികാരമില്ലെങ്കിലും
മുറിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്!
അടുപ്പ്
പുകഞ്ഞുകത്തുന്ന
മനസ്സ് !
കവി
എല്ലാം വളച്ചൊടിക്കുന്നവൻ!
പുഴ
ഭൂമിയുടെ ദുഃഖം
കണ്ണീരായി ഒഴുകുന്നത്!
വൃത്തം
തുടങ്ങിയ ഇടത്തു തന്നെ
എത്തിച്ചേരുന്നത്
