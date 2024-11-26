Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Culture
    Posted On
    26 Nov 2024 1:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    26 Nov 2024 2:59 AM GMT

    ഭരണഘടന​​യെ സംരക്ഷിക്കാൻ ഒരുമിച്ചിറങ്ങുക

    ഇ​ന്ന് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന ദി​നം
    ഭരണഘടന​​യെ സംരക്ഷിക്കാൻ ഒരുമിച്ചിറങ്ങുക
    75 വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു മു​മ്പ് നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​ന്ന ന​മ്മു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കി​ൾ 14 മു​ത​ൽ 18 വ​രെ തു​ല്യ​താ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മു​ദ്രാ​പ​ത്രി​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​തു സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലെ നി​ഷേ​ധാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​യ എ​ല്ലാ വി​വേ​ച​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും നി​രാ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് നീ​തി ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ശ​ക്തി​സ്രോ​ത​സ്സാ​യി മാ​റി. തൊ​ട്ടു​കൂ​ടാ​യ്മ​യും സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക-​സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ഉ​ച്ച​നീ​ച പ​ദ​വി​ക​ളും ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കി സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​നീ​തി ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യി​ലെ നീ​തി​വാ​ക്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​തു​ല്യ​മാ​ണ്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​തി​നെ അ​പ്പാ​ടെ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​യ​മ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ...

    75 വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു മു​മ്പ് നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​ന്ന ന​മ്മു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കി​ൾ 14 മു​ത​ൽ 18 വ​രെ തു​ല്യ​താ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മു​ദ്രാ​പ​ത്രി​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​തു സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലെ നി​ഷേ​ധാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​യ എ​ല്ലാ വി​വേ​ച​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും നി​രാ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് നീ​തി ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ശ​ക്തി​സ്രോ​ത​സ്സാ​യി മാ​റി. തൊ​ട്ടു​കൂ​ടാ​യ്മ​യും സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക-​സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ഉ​ച്ച​നീ​ച പ​ദ​വി​ക​ളും ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കി സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​നീ​തി ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യി​ലെ നീ​തി​വാ​ക്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​തു​ല്യ​മാ​ണ്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​തി​നെ അ​പ്പാ​ടെ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​യ​മ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സ​ഭ​യി​ലൂ​ടെ​യും നീ​തി​പീ​ഠ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ​യും എ​ക്സി​ക്യു​ട്ടി​വി​ലൂ​ടെ​യും മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് പോ​ലും ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു. കേ​വ​ല​മൊ​രു മു​റു​മു​റു​പ്പു​പോ​ലെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നി​രു​ന്ന ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ ആ​മു​ഖം മാ​റ്റി​യെ​ഴു​ത​ണം എ​ന്ന ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള ശ​ബ്ദ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ക​നം​വെ​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി ആ ​ആ​വ​ശ്യം ത​ള്ളി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ പി​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് വി​ശ്വ​സി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല. ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന മാ​റ്റി​പ്പ​ണി​യാ​നു​ള്ള ചി​ല നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം 18ാം ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് വേ​ള​യി​ൽ ന​മ്മ​ൾ കേ​ട്ട​താ​ണ്. അ​തി​നെ​തി​രെ ഉ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലും ബി​ഹാ​റി​ലു​മ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള ഗ്രാ​മീ​ണ​രും പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളും പു​ല​ർ​ത്തി​യ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത​യാ​ണ് 400 സീ​റ്റ് സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വ​രാ​മെ​ന്ന ഭ​ര​ണ​ക​ക്ഷി​യു​ടെ മോ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ത​ക​ർ​ത്തു​ക​ള​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, വി​വി​ധ കോ​ണു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​ക​ൾ തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. ദ​ലി​ത്-​ആ​ദി​വാ​സി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു നേ​രെ വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന 2024 ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് ഒ​ന്നി​ലെ സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി വി​ധി, ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന പ്ര​സ​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ന​ന്മ​യു​ടെ വെ​ളി​ച്ച​ത്തി​ന് മ​ങ്ങ​ലേ​ൽ​പി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    സ​മ​ത്വം എ​ന്ന ജ​ന്മാ​വ​കാ​ശം

    നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളാ​യി ചൂ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും അ​ടി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്ത​ലി​ന്റെ​യും ഇ​ര​ക​ളാ​ണ് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ദ​ലി​ത്-​ആ​ദി​വാ​സി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ജാ​തി​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ എ​ന്ന മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ത്വ​ര​ഹി​ത സം​ഹി​ത​യാ​ണ് ഇ​തി​ന്റെ മൂ​ല​കാ​ര​ണം. അ​സ്പൃ​ശ്യ​ർ എ​ന്ന് വി​ളി​ച്ച് ദ​ലി​തു​ക​ളെ​യും പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി-​വ​ർ​ഗ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ഏ​റ്റ​വും താ​ഴ്ന്ന സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​പ​ദ​വി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ത​രം​താ​ഴ്ത്തു​ക​യും വി​വേ​ച​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ചൂ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​ലി​നും വി​ധേ​യ​രാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത ജാ​തി​ശ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ ഇ​തി​നെ​ല്ലാം താ​ത്വി​ക ന്യാ​യീ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​മ​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തു​വ​ഴി വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സം, തൊ​ഴി​ൽ, വി​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലെ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം ദ​ലി​തു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    ച​രി​ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ ഈ ​പോ​രാ​യ്മ പ​ട്ടി​ക ജാ​തി​ക്കാ​രെ മു​ഖ്യ​ധാ​രാ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ​മ​ന്വ​യി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ നി​ന്നും രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ, സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ല്യ​മാ​യി പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ത​ട​ഞ്ഞു. പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത​മാ​യി ഭൂ​മി, മൂ​ല​ധ​നം, മ​റ്റു സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വി​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു, ഇ​ത് അ​വ​രു​ടെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും സ​മ്പ​ത്ത് ശേ​ഖ​ര​ണ​വും പ​രി​മി​ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ, ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​റി, വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മ​റ്റു സ്വാ​ധീ​ന മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ൽ പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്രാ​തി​നി​ധ്യം കു​റ​വാ​യി​രു​ന്നു, ഇ​ത് അ​വ​രു​ടെ പാ​ർ​ശ്വ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം ശാ​ശ്വ​ത​മാ​ക്കി. നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ഈ ​ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​ലു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​നും പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി-​വ​ർ​ഗ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക-​സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക നി​ല മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ത​കും​വി​ധ​ത്തി​ൽ ന്യാ​യ​മാ​യ അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ൽ​കാ​നും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടാ​ണ് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന സം​വ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ച്ച​ത്.

    ‘സ​മ​ത്വം എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും ജ​ന്മാ​വ​കാ​ശ​മാ​ണ്’ എ​ന്ന ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന ആ​ശ​യം, അ​വ​രു​ടെ മോ​ച​ന​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള പ്ര​ത്യാ​ശ​യാ​യാ​ണ് നി​ല​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​യും പൊ​തു​മേ​ഖ​ലാ ജോ​ലി​ക​ളി​ലെ​യും സം​വ​ര​ണം പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ട്ട സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും നി​യ​മ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ സം​വ​ര​ണ സീ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ സം​വ​ര​ണ ന​യം, തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മെ​ടു​ക്ക​ൽ പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് മ​തി​യാ​യ പ്രാ​തി​നി​ധ്യം ഉ​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​നും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടാ​ണ് രൂ​പ​ക​ൽ​പ​ന ചെ​യ്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, സം​വ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ ചി​ല ജാ​തി​മേ​ൽ​ക്കോ​യ്മാ ശ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന കു​ത​ന്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വീ​ണ്ടും ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യാ​യി മാ​റു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    ദ​ലി​ത്-​ആ​ദി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഉ​പ​ജാ​തി വി​ഭ​ജ​ന​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​വ​രെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ത​ട്ടു​ക​ളാ​ക്കി തി​രി​ച്ച് സം​വ​ര​ണ​ത്തെ അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി​ക്കാ​ൻ വ​ഴി​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യു​ടെ 2024 ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് ഒ​ന്നി​ലെ വി​ധി അ​വ​രു​ടെ ഐ​ക്യ​ത്തി​നും ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ​പ​ര​മാ​യ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഹാ​നി വ​രു​ത്തും.

    ദ​ലി​ത്-​ആ​ദി​വാ​സി സം​വ​ര​ണം, ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​ൽ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ മൗ​ലി​കാ​വ​കാ​ശ​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​തു ജാ​തി വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക്ക് വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി സ​മ​ത്വ​ത്തെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, സ​മ​ത്വ​ത്തെ നി​ര​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴ​ത്തെ നീ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ജാ​തി​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യെ വീ​ണ്ടും ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ വ​ഴി​യൊ​രു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​നീ​തി ഉ​റ​പ്പു​വ​രു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള പോ​രാ​ട്ടം എ​ന്ന​ത് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ അ​ന്ത​സ്സ് ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ന്ന ആ​ശ​യം നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നും​വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള പ​രി​​ശ്ര​മ​മാ​ണ്. ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യെ അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി​ക്കാ​നും ജാ​തി​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ളെ പ്ര​തി​ഷ്ഠി​ക്കാ​നു​മു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​രു​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് കൊ​ടു​മ്പി​രി കൊ​ള്ള​വെ സ​മ​ത്വ​വും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക നീ​തി​യും വി​ളം​ബ​രം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യെ​ന്ന​ത് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പൗ​ര​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ബാ​ധ്യ​ത​യാ​ണ്.

    ഡോ.​ബി.​ആ​ർ. അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​റും ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ മ​റ്റ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ഭാ​വ​നം ചെ​യ്ത​ത് ജാ​തി​മ​ത​ഭേ​ദ​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ എ​ല്ലാ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്കും അ​ന്ത​സ്സോ​ടെ​യും സ​മ​ത്വ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യും ജീ​വി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന ഒ​രു ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യാ​ണ്. ച​രി​ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ അ​നീ​തി​ക​ൾ തി​രു​ത്തി എ​ല്ലാ പൗ​ര​ർ​ക്കും വി​ജ​യി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ള്ള ഒ​രു സ​മ്പൂ​ർ​ണ സ​മൂ​ഹം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​വ​രു​ടെ സ്വ​പ്നം. അ​തു സാ​ധ്യ​വും സ​ഫ​ല​വു​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ നാ​മേ​വ​രും മു​ന്നി​ട്ടി​റ​ങ്ങ​ണം ഈ ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ.

