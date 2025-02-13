Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightBookschevron_rightസുജിത്ത് ഭക്തന്‍റെ...
    Books
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 8:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 8:18 PM IST

    സുജിത്ത് ഭക്തന്‍റെ പുസ്തകം പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സുജിത്ത് ഭക്തന്‍റെ പുസ്തകം പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വ്ലോ​ഗ​ർ സു​ജി​ത്ത് ഭ​ക്ത​ന്‍റെ പു​സ്ത​കം പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ

    കൊ​ച്ചി: വ്ലോ​ഗ​റും സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ ഇ​ൻ​ഫ്ലു​വ​ൻ​സ​റു​മാ​യ സു​ജി​ത്ത് ഭ​ക്ത​ൻ എ​ഴു​തി​യ ആ​ദ്യ പു​സ്ത​ക​മാ​യ ‘ഐ.​എ​ൻ.​ബി ഡ​യ​റീ​സ്’ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സ​കു​ടും​ബം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ, നേ​പ്പാ​ൾ, ഭൂ​ട്ടാ​ൻ യാ​ത്ര​യു​ടെ വി​ശേ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് പു​സ്ത​ക​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്. ഈ ​യാ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ സു​ജി​ത്തി​നോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ഭാ​ര്യ ശ്വേ​ത, മ​ക​ൻ റി​ഷി, അ​നി​യ​ൻ അ​ഭി​ജി​ത്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​രും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഡി.​സി ബു​ക്സാ​ണ്‌ പ്ര​സാ​ധ​ക​ർ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:PublishedBookCulture News
    News Summary - book published
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X