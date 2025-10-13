Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 13 Oct 2025 7:50 AM IST
    ക​ഗ്ഗ​ദാ​സ​പു​ര ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ തെ​യ്യം ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വെ​ൽ

    ക​ഗ്ഗ​ദാ​സ​പു​ര ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച തെ​യ്യം ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ഗ്ഗ​ദാ​സ​പു​ര ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ തെ​യ്യം ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വെ​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മ​ഠം ധ​ർ​മാ​ധി​കാ​രി സു​ഭാ​ഷ് ച​ന്ദ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പു​ള്ളി ഭ​ഗ​വ​തി തെ​യ്യം, മ​ഹി​ഷാ​സു​ര​മ​ർ​ദി​നി തെ​യ്യം എ​ന്നി​വ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

