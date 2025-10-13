Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Oct 2025 7:50 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Oct 2025 7:50 AM IST
കഗ്ഗദാസപുര ശ്രീനാരായണ മഠത്തിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ തെയ്യം ഫെസ്റ്റിവെൽtext_fields
News Summary - Theyyam Festival under the patronage of Kaggadasapura Srinarayana Mutt
ബംഗളൂരു: കഗ്ഗദാസപുര ശ്രീനാരായണ മഠത്തിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ തെയ്യം ഫെസ്റ്റിവെൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. മഠം ധർമാധികാരി സുഭാഷ് ചന്ദർ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. പുള്ളി ഭഗവതി തെയ്യം, മഹിഷാസുരമർദിനി തെയ്യം എന്നിവ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. നിരവധി പേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
