Madhyamam
    Art
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 2:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 2:23 AM GMT

    കവിത-നോ​വ്

    കവിത-നോ​വ്
    ദൂ​ര​മേ​റെ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും

    ഇ​ങ്ങ​രി​കി​ലാ​ണീ നി​ല​വി​ളി

    പൊ​ള്ളി​വീ​ഴും പി​ഞ്ചു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ

    നെ​ഞ്ഞു​കീ​റി​യ​മ്മ​മാ​ർ

    തീ​ക്ക​ട​ൽ വി​ഴു​ങ്ങു​മാ

    പൂ​നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ മ​ണ്ണ​തി​ൽ

    ക​രി​ഞ്ഞ പി​ഞ്ചു​മാം​സ​വും

    പി​ട​ഞ്ഞു നീ​റും ജീ​വ​നും

    വ​ര​ണ്ടു പോ​കു​മാ​ഴി​യും

    ഇ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴു​മ​ദ്രി​യും

    ത​ണ്ടൊ​ടി​ഞ്ഞ ച​ങ്കു​ര​ത്തി​ൽ

    ശ്രു​തി​മ​റ​ന്ന കി​ളി​ക​ളും

    ഉ​ട​ഞ്ഞു വീ​ണ ചു​മ​ര​തി​ൽ

    ഉ​രു​കി​വീ​ണ ചോ​ര​ത​ൻ

    വി​കൃ​ത​രൂ​പ രേ​ഖ​യാ​യ്

    ‘റ​ഫ’​യെ​ന്ന ഭൂ​പ​ടം

    നോ​ക്കു​വി​ൻ മ​ർ​ത്യ​രെ

    ഭൂ​മി​ത​ന്ന​തൊ​ക്കെ​യും

    തു​ല്യ​മെ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കി​ലും

    എ​ന്തി​നീ​യ​നീ​തി​ക​ൾ

    TAGS:Literature
