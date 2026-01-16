Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightArtchevron_rightകൂത്തിലും മോണോ...
    Art
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jan 2026 3:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jan 2026 3:06 PM IST

    കൂത്തിലും മോണോ ആക്ടിലും ഹാട്രിക് അടിച്ച് കൃഷ്ണനുണ്ണി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    krishnanunni
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    തൃശൂർ: സംസ്ഥാന സ്കൂൾ കലോത്സവത്തിൽ ചാക്യാർ കൂത്തിലും മോണോ ആക്ടിലും സംസ്ഥാന തലത്തിൽ തുടർച്ചയായി മൂന്ന് വർഷം എ ഗ്രേഡ് വാങ്ങി ഹാട്രിക് നേട്ടം കൈവരിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് എസ്. കൃഷ്ണനുണ്ണി. കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ടു വർഷങ്ങളായി മിമിക്രിയിലും എ ഗ്രേഡ് നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട് പത്തനംതിട്ട കിടങ്ങന്നൂർ എസ്.വി.ജി.വി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എസ് പത്താം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയായ കൃഷ്ണനുണ്ണി.

    1996ൽ സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ കലാപ്രതിഭയായിരുന്ന ഡോ. ജി.കെ ശ്രീഹരിയുടേയും ഡോ. അശ്വതിയുടേയും മകനാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - Krishnanunni scores hat-trick in koothu and mono act
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X