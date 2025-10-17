Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Art
    Posted On
    17 Oct 2025 9:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Oct 2025 9:56 AM IST

    മധു മാസ്റ്റർ നാടക പുരസ്‌കാരം ഗോപാലൻ അടാട്ടിന്

    representative image
    ഗോപാലൻ അടാട്ട്

    Listen to this Article

    കോഴിക്കോട്: സാംസ്‌കാരിക പ്രവർത്തകനായിരുന്ന മധു മാസ്റ്ററുടെ പേരിൽ കൾച്ചറൽ ഫോറം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ പുരസ്‌കാരത്തിന് നാടക പ്രവർത്തകൻ ഗോപാലൻ അടാട്ട് അർഹനായതായി ഭാരവാഹികൾ വാർത്തസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ പറഞ്ഞു. പ്രശസ്തിപത്രവും ഫലകവും 10,000 രൂപയും അടങ്ങുന്നതാണ് പുരസ്‌കാരം.

    നവംബർ ഏഴിന് കോഴിക്കോട് ടൗൺഹാളിൽ വൈകീട്ട് നാലിന് നടക്കുന്ന മധു മാസ്റ്റർ അനുസ്മരണ സമ്മേളനത്തിൽ തുഹിൻ അവാർഡ് സമർപ്പണം നടത്തും. വി.എ. ബാലകൃഷ്ണൻ, വേണുഗോപാലൻ കുനിയിൽ, കെ.വി. ഹരിഹരൻ എന്നിവർ വാർത്തസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

    TAGS:Artdrama awardKozhikode News
    News Summary - Gopalan Atattu receives Madhu Master Drama Award
