Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 1:54 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 1:54 PM GMT

    തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് യുവാവിനെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു

    തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് യുവാവിനെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ബാലരാമപുരത്ത് യുവാവിനെ കുത്തിക്കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി. ആലുവിള കരിമ്പിലാവിള വീട്ടിൽ ബിജു ആണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. സുഹൃത്ത് കുമാർ എന്നയാളാണ് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയതെന്ന് ദൃക്സാക്ഷികൾ പറഞ്ഞു.

    ‌വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് വിളിച്ചിറക്കി വെട്ടിയും കുത്തിയും കൊലപ്പെടുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. പ്രതിക്കായി പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.

    TAGS:crime newsstabbed to death
    News Summary - youth stabbed to death in thiruvananthapuram
