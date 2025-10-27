കഴുത്തിൽ കുത്തേറ്റ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു; കുടുംബവഴക്കെന്ന് സംശയം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Oct 2025 7:51 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Oct 2025 7:54 AM IST
കഴുത്തിൽ കുത്തേറ്റ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു; കുടുംബവഴക്കെന്ന് സംശയംtext_fields
News Summary - Youth stabbed in the neck dies at karamana
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കരമനയില് യുവാവിനെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു. ഇടഗ്രാമം സ്വദേശി ഷിജോയാണ് ദാരുണമായി കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ കരുമം സ്വദേശി അജീഷിനെ പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. കുടുംബവഴക്കാണ് കൊലപാതകത്തിലെത്തിയത് എന്നാണ് സംശയിക്കുന്നത്.
ഇന്നലെ രാത്രി പത്തോടെ കരമന ഇടഗ്രാമത്തില് ടാവുമുക്ക് എന്ന പ്രദേശത്താണ് കൊലപാതകം നടന്നത്. കഴുത്തിനോട് ചേർന്നാണ് ഷിജോക്ക് കുത്തേറ്റത്.
പൊലീസാണ് ഷിജോയെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയത്. ഒറ്റ കുത്തിന് ഷിജോ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു എന്നുള്ളതാണ് പൊലീസ് പറയുന്നത്.
