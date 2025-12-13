Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 13 Dec 2025 8:20 AM IST
    date_range 13 Dec 2025 8:20 AM IST

    തൃശൂരിൽ യുവാവിനെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു

    തൃശൂർ: തൃശൂർ പറപ്പൂക്കരയിൽ യുവാവിനെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു. യുവാക്കൾ തമ്മിലുണ്ടായ തർക്കത്തിനിടെയാണ് പറപ്പൂക്കര ഉന്നതിയിലെ പാണ്ടിയത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ മദനന്റെ മകൻ അഖിൽ (28 ) കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. അയൽവാസിയായ രോഹിത്ത് ആണ് കുത്തിയത്.

    ഇന്നലെ രാത്രി പത്തുമണിക്കാണ് സംഭവം. രോഹിത്തിന്റെ സഹോദരിയോട് അഖിൽ മോശമായി സംസാരിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്നുണ്ടായ തർക്കമാണ് കത്തിക്കുത്തിൽ കലാശിച്ചത്.

