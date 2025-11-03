Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightയുവാവിനെ ഭാര്യാസഹോദരൻ...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Nov 2025 12:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Nov 2025 12:10 PM IST

    യുവാവിനെ ഭാര്യാസഹോദരൻ വെട്ടിക്കൊന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Youth killed by brother-in-law
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട പൗവ്വത്തിൽ റോയ്

    Listen to this Article

    കേളകം (കണ്ണൂർ): ഇല്ലിമുക്കിൽ ഭാര്യാ സഹോദരന്റെ വെട്ടേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. പൗവ്വത്തിൽ റോയ് (45) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രി 8.30ഓടെയാണ് റോയിക്ക് ​വെട്ടേറ്റത്. ഉടൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമായതിനാൽ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ഭാര്യാ സഹോദരൻ അറക്കൽ ജൈസനാണ് റോയിയെ വെട്ടിപ്പരിക്കേൽപ്പിച്ചത്. പ്രതിയെ പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തതായി സൂചനയുണ്ട്.




    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsFamilicideMurder Casebrother in law
    News Summary - Youth killed by brother-in-law
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X