Posted Ondate_range 27 March 2025 10:09 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 March 2025 10:09 AM IST
2900 പാൻമസാല പാക്കറ്റുകളുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Youth caught with 2900 packets of pan masala
കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട്: സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ കടത്തിക്കൊണ്ടുപോകവേ 2900 പാൻമസാല പാക്കറ്റുകളുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ.
മുളിയാർ കെട്ടുംകല്ലിലെ മൊയ്തീൻ കുഞ്ഞിയാണ് (42) പിടിയിലായത്. മണിക്കോത്ത് കെ.എച്ച്.എം ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് മീഡിയം സ്കൂളിനു സമീപം റോഡിൽനിന്ന് കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം രാത്രി ഹോസ്ദുർഗ് പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടുകയായിരുന്നു. സബ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർമാരായ ടി. അഖിൽ, സീനിയർ സിവിൽ ഓഫിസർ ശ്രീജേഷ്, സനൂപ് എന്നിവർ ചേർന്നാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്.
