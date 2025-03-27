Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Crime
    date_range 27 March 2025 10:09 AM IST
    date_range 27 March 2025 10:09 AM IST

    2900 പാ​ൻ​മ​സാ​ല പാ​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    പാൻ മസാലയും പിടിയിലായ യുവാവും

    കാ​ഞ്ഞ​ങ്ങാ​ട്: സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ ക​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​ക​വേ 2900 പാ​ൻ​മ​സാ​ല പാ​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ.

    മു​ളി​യാ​ർ കെ​ട്ടും​ക​ല്ലി​ലെ മൊ​യ്തീ​ൻ കു​ഞ്ഞി​യാ​ണ് (42) പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. മ​ണി​ക്കോ​ത്ത് കെ.​എ​ച്ച്.​എം ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് മീ​ഡി​യം സ്കൂ​ളി​നു സ​മീ​പം റോ​ഡി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം രാ​ത്രി ഹോ​സ്ദു​ർ​ഗ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സ​ബ് ഇ​ൻ​സ്പെ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ ടി. ​അ​ഖി​ൽ, സീ​നി​യ​ർ സി​വി​ൽ ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ ശ്രീ​ജേ​ഷ്, സ​നൂ​പ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Crime NewsDrug Case
