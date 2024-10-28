Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    28 Oct 2024 2:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 2:27 AM GMT

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി യുവാക്കൾ പിടിയിൽ

    അ​ഖി​ൽ, ഷി​യാ​സ് മു​സ്ത​ഫ

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബ​ത്തേ​രി: എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. ത​രി​യോ​ട് കൊ​പ്പ​റ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഷി​യാ​സ് മു​സ്ത​ഫ (26), പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ത്ത​റ കൊ​ഴ​റ്റു​ക്കു​ന്ന് പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ പി.​പി. അ​ഖി​ൽ (22) എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    മു​ത്ത​ങ്ങ പൊ​ലീ​സ് എ​യ്ഡ് പോ​സ്റ്റി​നു സ​മീ​പം ജി​ല്ല ല​ഹ​രി​വി​രു​ദ്ധ സ്ക്വാ​ഡും ബ​ത്തേ​രി പൊ​ലീ​സും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് 8.25 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ബ​സി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​ചെ​യ്തു വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ.

    TAGS:Crime NewsWayanad NewsArrest
