Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightCrimechevron_rightതിരുവനന്തപുരം...
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jan 2026 7:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2026 7:59 AM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ യുവാവ്​ ഭീകരവിരുദ്ധ സേനയുടെ പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ യുവാവ്​ ഭീകരവിരുദ്ധ സേനയുടെ പിടിയിൽ
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഭീകരവാദ ബന്ധം ഉൾപ്പെടെ കേസുകളിൽ ലുക്ക് ഔട്ട് നോട്ടിസ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച പ്രതി തിരുവനന്തപുരം രാജ്യാന്തര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ പിടിയിലായി.

    എറണാകുളം മൂവാറ്റുപുഴ സ്വദേശി സെയ്ത് മുഹമ്മദാണ് എമിഗ്രേഷൻ വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ പിടിയിലായത്. ഭീകരവിരുദ്ധ സേന ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെ ലുക്ക് ഔട്ട് നോട്ടിസ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയിരുന്നു.

    എന്നാൽ, നോട്ടിസ് പുറത്തിറങ്ങുംമുമ്പ് തന്നെ ഇയാൾ വിദേശത്തേക്ക് കടന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം തിരിച്ച് എത്തിയപ്പോഴാണ് എമിഗ്രേഷൻ വിഭാഗം ഇയാളെ തടഞ്ഞുവച്ചത്. തുടർന്ന് എ.ടി.എസ്. സംഘം എത്തി കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsThiruvananthapuram AirportArrestAnti terrorist force
    News Summary - Youth arrested by anti-terrorist forces at Thiruvananthapuram airport
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X