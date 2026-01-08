Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 8 Jan 2026 7:59 AM IST
Updated On 8 Jan 2026 7:59 AM IST
തിരുവനന്തപുരം വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ യുവാവ് ഭീകരവിരുദ്ധ സേനയുടെ പിടിയിൽ
News Summary - Youth arrested by anti-terrorist forces at Thiruvananthapuram airport
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഭീകരവാദ ബന്ധം ഉൾപ്പെടെ കേസുകളിൽ ലുക്ക് ഔട്ട് നോട്ടിസ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച പ്രതി തിരുവനന്തപുരം രാജ്യാന്തര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ പിടിയിലായി.
എറണാകുളം മൂവാറ്റുപുഴ സ്വദേശി സെയ്ത് മുഹമ്മദാണ് എമിഗ്രേഷൻ വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ പിടിയിലായത്. ഭീകരവിരുദ്ധ സേന ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെ ലുക്ക് ഔട്ട് നോട്ടിസ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയിരുന്നു.
എന്നാൽ, നോട്ടിസ് പുറത്തിറങ്ങുംമുമ്പ് തന്നെ ഇയാൾ വിദേശത്തേക്ക് കടന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം തിരിച്ച് എത്തിയപ്പോഴാണ് എമിഗ്രേഷൻ വിഭാഗം ഇയാളെ തടഞ്ഞുവച്ചത്. തുടർന്ന് എ.ടി.എസ്. സംഘം എത്തി കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.
