Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:10 AM GMT

    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    അ​ൻ​വ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ​ഡി​ലി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന യു​വാ​വി​നെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സി​റ്റി ക്രൈം​ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റു​ചെ​യ്തു. ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി​യി​ലെ അ​ബു​ത്വാ​ഹി​ർ എ​ന്ന അ​ൻ​വ​റാ​ണ് (25) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന നാ​ല് കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്, മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ൺ, സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsganjaarrest
    News Summary - Young man arrested with ganja
