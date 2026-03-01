Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 1 March 2026 12:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 March 2026 12:43 PM IST

    യുവതിക്ക് അശ്ലീല ചിത്രം അയച്ച യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    Kodungallur
    രജീഷ്

    കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ: യുവതിക്ക് വാട്സ്ആപ് വഴി നിരന്തരം അശ്ലീല സന്ദേശങ്ങളും ദൃശ്യങ്ങളും അയച്ച് മാനഹാനി വരുത്തിയ കേസിലെ പ്രതി അറസ്റ്റിൽ. പാലക്കാട് കോട്ടായി സ്വദേശി ചമ്പ്രകുളം ഉന്നതി വീട്ടിൽ രജീഷിനെയാണ് (39) അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ജനുവരി 14 നായിരുന്നു കേസിനാസ്പദമായ സംഭവം. എസ്.ഐ സാലിം കെ, എ.എസ്.ഐ സിബി, സി.പി.ഒമാരായ വിഷ്ണു, ശ്യാം എന്നിവർ ചേർന്നാണ് പ്രതിയെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    Crime News
    News Summary - Young man arrested for sending obscene picture to young woman
