    date_range 25 March 2025 11:17 AM IST
    date_range 25 March 2025 11:17 AM IST

    ഹെറോയിനുമായി പശ്ചിമബംഗാൾ സ്വദേശി പിടിയിൽ

    ഹെറോയിനുമായി പശ്ചിമബംഗാൾ സ്വദേശി പിടിയിൽ
    ആ​സാ​ദ്

    ഹു​സൈ​ൻ

    ചെ​ങ്ങ​ന്നൂ​ർ: ഒ​ന്ന​ര​ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യി​ല​ധി​കം വി​ല ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന 50 ഗ്രാം ​ഹെ​റോ​യി​നു​മാ​യി പ​ശ്ചി​മ​ബം​ഗാ​ൾ മാ​ൽ​ഡ റ​ഹീം​പു​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ആ​സാ​ദ് ഹു​സൈ​നെ (30) അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. ചെ​ങ്ങ​ന്നൂ​ർ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന്​ സ​മീ​പ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ഇ​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    10 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കൂ​ലി​പ്പ​ണി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഇ​യാ​ൾ തി​രു​വ​ല്ല മു​ത്തൂ​ർ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്താ​ണ് താ​മ​സം. ജി​ല്ല ഡാ​ൻ​സാ​ഫ് ടീ​മും ചെ​ങ്ങ​ന്നൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Crime NewsDrug Arrest
