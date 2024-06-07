Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Crime
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 1:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 1:55 AM GMT

    യു​വ​മോ​ർ​ച്ച നേ​താ​വി​നെ​തി​രെ പോ​ക്സോ ചു​മ​ത്തി

    pocso
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ യു​വ​മോ​ർ​ച്ച നേ​താ​വി​ന് എ​തി​രെ പോ​ക്സോ വ​കു​പ്പ് ചു​മ​ത്തി. ബി.​ജെ.​പി പ​ട്ടി​ക​വ​ർ​ഗ യു​വ​മോ​ർ​ച്ച ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി താ​ലൂ​ക്ക് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് കെ. ​രാ​ജേ​ഷി​നെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് (34) കേ​സ്. ധ​ർ​മ​സ്ഥ​ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:yuvamorchaPOCSO case
    News Summary - uvamorcha leader charged with POCSO
