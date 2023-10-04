വീട് കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ച് അനാശാസ്യ പ്രവർത്തനം; പൊലീസ് റെയ്ഡിൽ രണ്ട് പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Oct 2023 3:28 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Oct 2023 3:28 PM GMT
വീട് കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ച് അനാശാസ്യ പ്രവർത്തനം; പൊലീസ് റെയ്ഡിൽ രണ്ട് പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Unethical activity centered around the home; Two people were arrested in the police raid
മംഗളൂരു: ഉഡുപ്പി ജില്ലയിൽ ഹെർഗ ഗ്രാമത്തിലെ സരളെബെട്ടുവിൽ വീട്ടിൽ പ്രവർത്തിച്ച അനാശാസ്യ കേന്ദ്രം പൊലീസ് റെയ്ഡ് ചെയ്തു.നടത്തിപ്പുകാരായ മാണ്ട്യ സ്വദേശി ശിവരാജ്(38),ബഗൽകോട്ടിലെ നിംഗപ്പ അംബിഗെരെ(29)എന്നിവരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
ഉടമകളിൽ ഒരാളായ നവീൻ ഗൗഡ ഓടി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. അറസ്റ്റിലായവരുടെ മൊബൈൽ ഫോണുകളും 15,000 രൂപയും പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു.
